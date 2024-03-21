Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Financial Comparison

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $603,793.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $405.47 million 1.18 $53.65 million $0.72 9.06

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innovative Eyewear and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies 13.23% 14.50% 12.69%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Innovative Eyewear on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

