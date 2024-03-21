Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

