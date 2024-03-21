Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of IBTX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $53.25.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.