Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 130,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

