IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 34,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,214. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC raised its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Further Reading

