IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $531.65. 177,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.92. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

