IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,832 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.