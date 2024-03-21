IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,621 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,867,000 after purchasing an additional 766,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.08. 849,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

