IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after buying an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

