IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.39. 481,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

