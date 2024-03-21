IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.68 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.00. 2,200,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,051. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 920.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

