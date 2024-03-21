IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.