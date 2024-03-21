IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.15 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 464,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,004. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

