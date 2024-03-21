IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 73 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,880. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

