IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,322 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 588,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

