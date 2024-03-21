IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $244.81. 77,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.