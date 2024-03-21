IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $244.81. 77,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

