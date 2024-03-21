IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

IDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

