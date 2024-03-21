I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.90 on Monday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 243.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

