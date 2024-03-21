Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Frank F. Taplin Sells 11,720 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

