Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

