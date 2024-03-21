Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $479.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.24 and its 200-day moving average is $427.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $480.02.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
