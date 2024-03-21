Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

