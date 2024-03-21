Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,771 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.21 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

