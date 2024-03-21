Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The stock traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 387796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.92.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
