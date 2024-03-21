HSBC Upgrades Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) to “Buy”

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 149 ($1.90) price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shaftesbury Capital stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 141.10 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,173,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,465. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.56.

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($140,319.69). Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

