HSBC Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $76.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HSBC from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,771. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

