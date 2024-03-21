Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

