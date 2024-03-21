Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.49 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $194.49 million and $22.25 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.32380519 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,744,212.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

