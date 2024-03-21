HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
