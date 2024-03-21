Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,680.43 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006482 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.61 million and $90,680.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006275 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,317.19 or 1.00053458 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00160215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22158697 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,303.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

