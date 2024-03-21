Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $10.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Stock Up 2.1 %

Herbalife stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.