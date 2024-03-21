Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.40 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $91.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,941 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.027744 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10900556 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $93,066,624.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

