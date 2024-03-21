Heath Melton Sells 1,926 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HHH opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

