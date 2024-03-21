Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) received a C$9.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.

Shares of HWX stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. The company had a trading volume of 244,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,999 over the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

