Head-To-Head Review: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Discover Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.38 $718.00 million $14.32 2.80 Discover Financial Services $20.61 billion 1.53 $2.94 billion $11.25 11.18

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bread Financial. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Discover Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bread Financial pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34% Discover Financial Services 14.30% 22.24% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bread Financial and Discover Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 1 0 1.75 Discover Financial Services 0 11 7 0 2.39

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $119.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Discover Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Bread Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE to access automated teller machines, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

