Head to Head Contrast: Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) versus Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaunos Therapeutics and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Homology Medicines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,413.97%. Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 134.83%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than Homology Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

27.7% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Homology Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -140.74% -90.61% Homology Medicines -4,779.31% -102.52% -74.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $2.92 million 9.84 -$37.73 million ($2.40) -0.75 Homology Medicines $1.16 million 45.35 -$112.96 million ($1.96) -0.46

Alaunos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to precisely target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, blood-brain-barrier, bone marrow, cardiac and skeletal muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II, as well as HMI-104 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

