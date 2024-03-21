Head to Head Comparison: Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) vs. SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) and Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Verus International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SpartanNash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Verus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SpartanNash and Verus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SpartanNash presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%.

This table compares SpartanNash and Verus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.54% 9.86% 3.27% Verus International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpartanNash and Verus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $9.73 billion 0.07 $52.24 million $1.50 13.47 Verus International N/A N/A N/A ($1.25) N/A

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Verus International. Verus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Verus International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to Verus International, Inc. in October 2018. Verus International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

