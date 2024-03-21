HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s current price.

Valneva Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

