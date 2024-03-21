HC Wainwright Cuts MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Price Target to $9.00

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.12. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.