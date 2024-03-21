HC Wainwright Boosts Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $9.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 15.6 %
Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 2.85.
Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics
In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
