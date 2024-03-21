Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.