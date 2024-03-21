Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 320.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

