Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 320.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

HOFV opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

