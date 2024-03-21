Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

