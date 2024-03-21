Hadyn Stephens Acquires 129,582 Shares of Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens bought 129,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($208,865.72).

Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens purchased 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($81,154.01).

Waypoint REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

