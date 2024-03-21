Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE GES opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

