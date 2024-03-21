Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Lowered by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $16,330,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,770,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GPI traded up $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $284.55. 49,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.25 and a 1 year high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

