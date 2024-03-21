Grok Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Grok has a total market capitalization of $100.42 million and $21.29 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grok has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01559174 USD and is up 18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $23,605,501.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

