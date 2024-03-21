Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 3,223,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.