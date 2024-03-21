Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.88. 6,077,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.