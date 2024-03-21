Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.77 and its 200-day moving average is $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.